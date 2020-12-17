PoliticsTop

Putin expects international organizations to join humanitarian efforts in Nagorno Karabakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 17, 2020, 17:05
Less than a minute
Photo: TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin expects international mediators to “move from words to deeds” and start helping people that need help, first of all those returning to Nagorno Karabakh.

“We hope not only Russia will be sending humanitarian convoys there. We expect the international organizations – UNICEF, UNESCO, World Food Programme – to start supporting people in the conflict zone,” Putin said at a year-end press conference.

“On our part we are ready to continue that work,” he said.

Speaking about the importance of the trilateral agreement on cessation of hostilities, Putin said “it helped save lives, the rest is secondary.”

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 17, 2020, 17:05
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button