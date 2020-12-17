Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp named Best FIFA Men’s Coach for 2020

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Coach for the second successive year.

The Reds boss was announced as the winner of the annual prize – which he also received in 2019 – during a ceremony in Zurich on Thursday evening.

Klopp saw off competition from Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United) and Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich) to scoop the honour.

The winner was decided by a combined vote of football fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains, in respect of their achievements between July 2019 and October 2020.

Klopp led Liverpool to three trophies during this period, following up successes in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup by securing the club’s first English league title for 30 years with a club-record 99 points.