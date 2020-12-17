French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

French President Emmanuel Macron will cancel all his forthcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon, after being diagnosed with Covid-19, a French presidency spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

“The President tested positive for Covid-19 today,” it said in a statement, adding that he had been tested after the “onset of the first symptoms”.

Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations, “self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” it said.