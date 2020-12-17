Azerbaijanis will not settle in Stepanakert – Artsakh President’s Spokesman

Vahram Poghosyan, Spokesperson for the President of Artsakh, has refuted the repots claiming that over 12 thousand Azerbaijanis will settle in Stepanakert.

The comments come after a number of Armenian media outlets started publishing the misinformation with reference to Vestnik Kavkaza website.

“This is absolute nonsense, which the Azerbaijani propaganda machine is deliberately spreading in order to increase the tension among our society these days,” Poghosyan said.

He noted that the Vestnik Kavkaza website has always focused on disseminating the enemy’s propaganda theses among the Russian-speaking audience.

Therefore, the Spokesperson asked the Armenian media outlets to refrain from disseminating any material from the website.