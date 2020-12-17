Azerbaijan trying to justify its gross violation of trilateral statement – Armenian MFA Spox

Azerbaijan is tying to justify its gross violations of the provisions of trilateral statement, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in comments to Aysor.am.

The statement comes after the representative of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, in his comment to the “Kommersant” newspaper, stated that “the Armenian armed forces must withdraw from Karabakh.”

“The Statement of November 9 clearly and unequivocally indicates the regions from which the Armenian armed forces have already been withdrawn,” Anna Naghdalyan said.

“It is obvious that the one-sided comments of the Azerbaijani side have an aim to justify its gross violations of the recent days on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, which contradict the provisions of the above-mentioned statement,” she added.