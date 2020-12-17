Armenia’s borders strong and controlled by Armed Forces – Minister

Armenia’s Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan is in Syunik Province, where troops are being deployed along the entire border of the Republics of Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at the government sitting today.

He said the Ministry of Defense will provide further details on the work being carried out.

Minister of Territorial Administration Suren Papikyan said, in turn, that he regularly contacts colleagues in Syunik.

“According to the information I have received, at this point the troops are being deployed along the entire border. To prevent various interpretations and misinformation, it should be noted that the borders of the Republic of Armenia are strong and controlled by the Armed Forces,” the Minister said.