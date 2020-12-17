Armenian FM, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood discuss regional security issues

On December 17, ahead of the 3rd session of Armenia-EU Partnership Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian met with Olivér Várhelyi, Neighborhood and Enlargement Commissioner of the EU.

The sides touched upon a wide range of issues on Armenia-EU partnership agenda. Minister Aivazian noted that the further strengthening of collaboration with the EU and its member states remains one of the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the current stage of the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as on the vision of the Eastern Partnership 2020.

The Foreign Minister and Commissioner Várhelyi discussed issues concerning regional security and stability. With this regard, Minister Aivazian drew the attention of the Commissioner to the steps being undertaken to eliminate the consequences of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh and address the humanitarian crisis.

In this context, Minister Aivazian specifically emphasized the involvement of the international organizations on the ground in addressing the humanitarian crisis and the urgent needs of the Armenians of Artsakh.