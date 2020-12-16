Soldier dies in Artsakh, circumstances yet to be clarified

Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Vahe Babayan died of gunshot wound at the guard post of one of the military units located in the north-eastern direction of the Defense Army on December 15, at around 2:17 pm

The circumstances are yet to be clarified, the Defense Army said.

Investigation into the details of the case is under way.

