President Sarkissian meets head of Bright Armenia faction

President Armen Sarкissian met with the Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan. The situation in the country was discussed, the President's Press Office reported.

Siranush Ghazanchyan

December 16, 2020, 16:44