Mkhitaryan votes for Lewandowski in The Best FIFA Football Awards

Armenian men’s and women’s national team head coaches and captains cast their voted in The Best FIFA Football Awards.

FIFA will announce the winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards on December 17. The votes are decided by men’s and women’s national team head coaches and captains. Armenian men’s national team head coach Joaquin Caparros, captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan, women’s national team head coach Manuk Sargsyan and captain Olga Osipyan also submitted their votes.

Joaquin Caparros

Best Player

1.Sergio Ramos

2.Robert Lewandowski

3.Lionel Messi

Best coach

1.Julen Lopetegui

2.Hans-Dieter Flick

3.Zinedine Zidane

Best goalkeeper

1.Keylor Navas

2.Jan Oblak

3.Mark Andre Ter-Stegen

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Best player

1.Robert Lewandowski

2.Kylian Mbappe

3. Thiago Alcantara

Best coach

1.Hans-Dieter Flick

2.Jurgen Klopp

3.Julen Lopetegui

Best goalkeeper

1.Manuel Neuer

2.Keylor Navas

3.Mark-Andre Ter-Stegen

Manuk Sargsyan

Best Women’s player

1. Pernille Harder

2. Lucy Bronze

3.Delphine Cascarino

Best Women’s coach

1.Stephan Lerch

2.Sarina Wiegman

3.Jean-Luc Vasseur

Best Women’s goalkeeper

1. Christiane Endler

2. Ellie Roebuck

3. Ann-Katrin Berger

Olga Osipyan

Best Women’s player

1. Pernille Harder

2.Wendie Renard

3.Lucy Bronze

Best Women’s coach

1.Jean-Luc Vasseur

2.Sarina Wiegman

3.Stephan Lerch

Best Women’s goalkeeper

1.Sarah Bouhaddi

2.Hedvig Lindahl

3.Alyssa Naeher