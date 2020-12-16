Foreign Minister on why Armenia didn’t recognize the Republic of Artsakh

The right of peoples to self-determination is the cornerstone of peace negotiations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in an interview with le Monde.

“Armenia did not recognize the independence of Artsakh just to give an opportunity to reach a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations,” he said.

“Some people are mistaken today, thinking that the issue of Artsakh’s status has been removed from the agenda by the use of military force,” Minister Aivazian added.

In this regard, he said the Minsk Group Co-Chairs have reaffirmed that the issue of Artsakh’s status will continue to be on the agenda of the talks.

“In case of disagreement of Azerbaijan on the issue, Armenia will consider recognizing the Artsakh Republic,” the Foreign Minister said.