Azerbaijan’s local actions aim at setting a broader agenda for withdrawal of peacekeepers – Armenian PM

Azerbaijan’s operations on local level have a much broader, global perspective, a far-reaching goal of setting the agenda for the withdrawal of peacekeepers, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

Speaking about the recent attacks on Hin Tagher and Ktsaberd villages in Hadrut region, the Prime Minister said the actions are taking place in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers and added that “our assessment is that the Azerbaijani forces are specially resorting to provocations to devalue the presence of peacekeepers in the conflict zone.”

“At least as of yesterday, Azerbaijan had not signed the document confirming the mandate of the peacekeepers. In this regard, we consider all these actions in this context,” PM Pashinyan noted

As for Armenia’s responsibility, he said the Republic of Armenia “does not shirk any responsibility, but the concrete analysis of the situation shows that here we must solve these issues in close cooperation with the peacekeepers, in close cooperation with the Russian Federation.”

Nikol Pashinyan said the issue of withdrawal of peacekeepers cannot be brought into agenda now, but the attempts to devalue their presence are obvious.

“And in this regard, I consider it important for the peacekeepers and the Russian Federation respond adequately to this situation,” PM Pashinyan stated.