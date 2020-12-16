According to our information, Russian peacekeepers are also under siege – Armenian PM

According to our information, Russian peacekeepers are also under siege in Hin Tagher-Khtsaber section of Hadrut region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Radio Liberty.

“There are problems with communication, due to the location and because of the ongoing events. Russian peacekeepers also face those problems, we have a certain crisis situation there,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Pashnyan confirmed the information about new captives in Hadrut-Shushi section, but added that “it is part of the same events.”

“That means these are not different events taking place in different parts, but are part of developments taking place in the Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher section,” the Prime Minister added.