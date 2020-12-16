60-member unit most probably goes missing in Hadrut region, Artsakh’s Ombudsman says

Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan says he has contacted a number of bodies and some servicemen on the ground about regarding the information about new Armenian prisoners of war.



According to preliminary data, a unit of about 60 servicemen is missing in the direction of the village of Khtsaberd in Hadrut region, which is most likely seen in the video published by the Azerbaijani side.



“This incident is absolutely unacceptable and should be investigated promptly and strictly by law enforcement agencies to find out all the circumstances and the culprits. All the authorized bodies of the Republic of Armenia are obliged to take immediate steps to return all our prisoners of war home as soon as possible,” Beglaryan said.

In addition, he said “it is necessary to provide clear information to the relatives of prisoners of war, to provide transparent public communication in order to avoid misinformation and unnecessary tensions.