Second stage of prisoner swap between Armenia, Azerbaijan expected in coming days – MP

The second stage of prisoner swap between Armenia and Azerbaijan is expected in coming days, member of the ruling My Step faction Nazeli Baghdasaryan told reporters after the faction’s meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“It’s about the captives Azerbaijan has confirmed officially, but we have doubts that the number could be larger,” she said.

According to the MP, the number of prisoners left in Azerbaijan is significantly less than those who returned to Armenia yesterday.

“At the moment, the discussion is about the confirmed prisoners, but we do not rule out that the process will be continuous,” she said.

Fourty-four Armenians, including 14 civilians, returned from Azerbaijani captivity on the eve.

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan welcomed the returnees at the airport.