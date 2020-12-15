Azerbaijan, Turkey demonstrate every intention to prioritize instigation and further aggression over peace

Azerbaijan and Turkey have chosen to demonstrate every intention to prioritize instigation and further aggression over peace and recovery, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Mher Margaryan said at the 31st United Nations General Assembly Special Session on the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic.

The Ambassador noted that the statement of 9 November on the ceasefire and termination of hostilities in the area of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the deployment of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation was instrumental for establishing durable ceasefire.

“The Government of Armenia highly appreciates the decisive actions by the Russian Federation and remains committed to the comprehensive, lasting and sustainable resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, the internationally mandated mechanism to deal with the settlement of the conflict,” Mr. Margaryan said.

Regrettably, he said, Azerbaijan and Turkey have chosen to demonstrate every intention to prioritize instigation and further aggression over peace and recovery.

He stressed that the show that was staged in Baku on 10 December under the name of “victory parade” featured brazen territorial claims by the president of Azerbaijan, who referred to the areas of the Republic of Armenia, including the capital of Armenia as “Azerbaijani territories.”

“Of particular audacity and cynicism were the misplaced, inappropriate references to the Great Victory over Nazism in 1945. Such profane and criminal parallels are deliberate, intentional insult to the memory of those who fought in the battlefields for the victory of humanity 75 years ago,” Mher Margaryan stated.

He added that the statement of the President of Turkey, the co-host of the so-called “parade” featured open threats and glorification of the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide by, clearly demonstrating a genocidal intent.

“The level of cynicism and hypocrisy present in the statements and actions of Azerbaijan is an open reflection of the dysfunctionalities that persist in the world today. A world, in which Azerbaijan proposes a humanitarian initiative while unleashing a deadly war against its neighbor. A world, in which Turkey floods the region with thousands of foreign terrorist fighters and mercenaries from the Middle East to assist Azerbaijan commit numerous war crimes, atrocities and other gross violations of international human rights law and humanitarian law, causing loss of lives, destruction of religious and cultural heritage, mass displacement and a large-scale humanitarian crisis created in the middle of a global pandemic. A world, in which the masterminds and the perpetrators of such crimes think it is possible to whitewash history, barbarity and violence with multilateral smokescreen and with no checks and balances, nor accountability in place,” Amb. Margaryan stated.

According to him, “such dysfunctionalities are incompatible with the core values, ideals and principles of the United Nations and must be seen as a source of threat to everything the civilized humanity stands for.”

“In this year of global turbulence, major grievances and calamities, the international community has a moral duty to reflect, with the sense of urgency and seriousness of the purpose, on such persistent dysfunctionalities and to lay the groundwork for meaningful response,” Armenia’s Permanent Representative said.