Armenia’s Representative to ECHR will continue to address the violations committed by Azerbaijani side

The Office of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the ECHR continues its daily work to address the violations committed by the Azerbaijani side, including the protection of the rights stipulated by conventions, Armenia’s Representative before the ECHR said in a statement.

“As it is known, 44 officially confirmed prisoners were transferred from Azerbaijan to Armenia yesterday, in 26 cases the Armenian government had submitted demands for interim measures to the European Court of Human Rights. Throughout this period, the Office of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the ECHR has coordinated the work aimed at the protection of the rights of our compatriots; has been in active contact with the relatives of the captives,” the Representative said.

The Office of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the ECHR pledges to continue the efforts and thanks all the agencies, international partners, human rights activists who have cooperated and continue to cooperate with the Office in defense of the rights of our compatriots.



“Due to security reasons, as well as due to the specifics of its competence, not all the work done by us is published on a daily basis,” the Office said, thanking everyone for understanding.