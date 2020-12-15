Another Armenian civilian returns from Azerbaijani captivity

Narek Sardaryan, a resident of Nerkin Khndzoresk community of Syunik region, who carelessly crossed the border of Azerbaijan in July this year, has been returned to the Republic of Armenia today, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan informs.

Fourty-four Armenians, including 14 civilians, returned from Azerbaijani captivity on the eve.

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan welcomed the returnees at the airport.

Upon the instructions of the Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, medical assistance and services are provided to 14 civilians who returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Health reports.



The latter will undergo a medical examination in civilian medical institutions, and if necessary, will undergo medical interventions.

Civilians that have returned from Azerbaijan will be under medical supervision for some time.



The process is under the direct control of the Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan.