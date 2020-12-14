Kremlin watching the situation in Nagorno Karabakh – Peskov

The Kremlin is following the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

“There is really little information, we are really watching,” a Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on reports of a ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to him, such developments in the region are “an additional burden for peacekeepers.”

“There was indeed an alarming situation, but it was quickly stopped,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

The comments come after the Azerbaijani forces launched an offensive and took control of the village of Hin Tagher and approached the village of Ktsaberd in Hadrut region, which were left under Armenian control after the signing of the trilateral statement on cessation of hostilities.

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov said earlier that the ceasefire violation in the vicinity of Hadrut was suppressed by actions of the Russian peacekeepers.

He emphasized that the situation in the area has returned to normal, the Russian peacekeepers are constantly monitoring the situation and maintain interaction with representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.