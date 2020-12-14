SportTop

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reaches 150 goals in club career

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reached 150 goals in club career.

Mkhitaryan scored the 150th goal on Sunday as Roma hit five in first-half rampage to hammer Bologna.

It took the midfielder 469 games on club level to reach the milestone.

