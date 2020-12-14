Home | All news | Sport | Henrikh Mkhitaryan reaches 150 goals in club career SportTop Henrikh Mkhitaryan reaches 150 goals in club career Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 14, 2020, 11:58 Less than a minute Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reached 150 goals in club career. Mkhitaryan scored the 150th goal on Sunday as Roma hit five in first-half rampage to hammer Bologna. It took the midfielder 469 games on club level to reach the milestone. 150 Goals in Club Career💪🏼⚽️⚽️⚽️🔥🔥🔥 #BolognaRoma @OfficialASRoma #ASRoma #Mkhitaryan pic.twitter.com/66Ez0NjZqc— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) December 13, 2020 Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 14, 2020, 11:58 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print