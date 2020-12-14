Artsakh President’s meeting with Co-Chairs cancelled on the initiative of Armenian side

The meeting between the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has been cancelled at the initiative of the Armenian side, President’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told Armenpress.

“The meeting of the Co-Chairs and Arayik Harutyunyan was cancelled at the initiative of the Armenian side,” the Spokesperson said.

He cited the absence of the Russian Co-Chair and the incomplete format as a reason for cancellation.

The American and French Co-Chairs – Andrew Schofer and Stéphane Visconti – of the OSCE Minsk Group arrived in Armenia on December 13 after visiting Azerbaijan. On December 14, they met with Armenian FM Ara Aivazian. A meeting with the Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan is underway. The Russian Co-Chair – Igor Popov – is not participating in the visit.