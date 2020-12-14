Armenian PM stresses the need to resume negotiations with the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States, Chargé d’Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Armenia Alexei Sinegubov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the Co-Chairs’ visit to the region after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need to resume talks within the framework of the Minsk Group co-chairmanship for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Prime Minister prioritized the clarification of the status of Artsakh, taking into account the importance of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination, the de-occupation of the territories occupied by Azerbaijan, the provision of conditions for safe return of Artsakh Armenians to their homes, preservation of religious and cultural heritage.

Refereeing to the provocative actions on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact on December 11 and 12, the Prime Minister said the violation of the commitments assumed under the trilateral statement is condemnable.

Issues related to the situation after the war, resumption of the negotiation process, restoration of the rights of the Artsakh Armenians, and provision of security were discussed during the meeting.