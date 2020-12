Forty Four Armenians have returned home from Azerbaijani captivity, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

Those whose captivity has been confirmed by the Azerbaijani Red Cross are being repatriated at this stage, he said.

The exchange of prisoners started today through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.

Avinyan said intensive work is under way to find the missing, to return other possibly captured compatriots.

Additional information on the returned captives will be provided later.