Russian peacekeepers suppressed ceasefire violation in Karabakh, commander says

Russian peacekeepers on Friday suppressed a ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation in the region returned to normal, commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov told reporters today, TASS reports.

“A ceasefire violation was registered on December 11, in the vicinity of the settlements of Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher of the Hadrut region, which was suppressed by the actions of the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” Muradov said.

The Lieutenant General stressed that at present “the situation in this area has returned to normal.” Russian peacekeepers are constantly monitoring the situation and keep in contact with representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, Muradov added.

On the eve of the Russian Defense Ministry reported the first case of violation of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Earlier on Saturday, the Armenian Defense Ministry had announced the start of offensive actions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd in the south of Karabakh.

As of Sunday the ceasefire is again observed in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry says.