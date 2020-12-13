President says the Parliament should meet to discuss the causes of attack in Hadrut region

President Armen Sarkissian appeals to the National Assembly to urgently convene a special sitting of the National Assembly, which will examine the causes of the situation in the Hadrut region and the ways of solution.

The call comes after the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, violating the ceasefire announced on November 9, captured the village of Hin Tagher in the Hadrut region of Artsakh and advanced towards the village of Khtsaberd in the same region.

“Until now, the relevant departments of the Government of the Republic of Armenia have not properly presented the situation and the actions taken by the Armenian side,” the President says.

Taking into account the situation, the President of the Republic appeals to the Armenian Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs to immediately present to the public the situation in Artsakh, as well as the actions taken by the Armenian side for the effective protection of the mentioned settlements and the ceasefire.

Highly appreciating the ceasefire reached on November 9 through the mediation of the Russian President and its observance, the President of the Republic reminds that by the decision of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Armenia adopted on July 8, 1992, Armenia is obliged to support the Nagorno Karabakh Republic and the protection of its population.