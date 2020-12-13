No casualties on Armenian side as a result of clashes near Hadrut

There are no casualties on the Armenian side as a result of the Sunday clashes near Hadrut. The Armenian Unified Infocenter refutes the reports of Azerbaijani media and Telegram channels claiming that the Armenian side sustained losses.

As reported earlier by the Ministry of Defense, six Armenian servicemen were wounded as a result of Azerbaijan’s provocative actions.

In violation of the trilateral agreement on the cessation of hostilities, special forces of the Azerbaijani army launched an attack on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact in the area of Hin Taghlar and Khtsaberd villages in Hadrut region of Artsakh.

After hours of fighting, the enemy managed to enter the village of Hin Tagher, and approach the village of Khtsaberd.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian military are negotiating the return of the parties to the former positions in Hadrut region.

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that “these actions of official Baku further underline the imperative to eliminate the consequences of the recent Azerbaijani aggression, including the de-occupation of the territories of Artsakh and the return of the Armenians of Artsakh to their places of residence.”