His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received today Vazgen Manukyan, the opposition’s candidate for Prime Minister.

The situation and challenges facing the country were discussed.

The 16 opposition parties in Armenia, which have been staging protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, have picked Vazgen Manukyan, Armenia’s first prime minister, as their candidate to lead a proposed “national accord” government.