U.S. Senate passes bill mandating sanctions against Turkey

The U.S. Senate has overwhelmingly passed defense bill mandating sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 missiles.

The Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by an 84-13 vote on Friday, defying President Trump’s threat to veto the bill if it does not repeal liability protections for social media companies, Axios reports.

The bill provides for the obligation to impose sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) in Turkey within a specific timeframe.

The bill requires the imposition of sanctions within 30 days of the legislation passing. It calls for sanctions on “each person that knowingly engaged in the acquisition of the S-400 air defense system” by Turkey. The bill would allow the president to rescind the sanctions after a year.

Earlier this week, the House passed the bill with an overwhelming majority.