Nobody stood next to the first Christian nation: Cher calls attention to Azerbaijani violence against Armenians

American Armenian pop star Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian) has once again called the world’s attention to the attack on the “first Christian nation” and slammed the silence of humanity.

Cher shared a message reading: “A dark day for humanity. Nobody stood next to the first Christian nation because all we have is history and culture and that’s not something we can export… Thanks humanity.”

“Armenia is a small country with no natural resources to steal. Turkey tried to destroy her, killed two million of her people. Now Azerbaijan is trying to destroy her, They have “black gold” men kill for or watch others do the killing. Russia wants her land. Bless and protect you, home of my father,” Cher tweeted.