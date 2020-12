The attack of the Azerbaijani forces in the direction of Old Tagher-Khtsaberd should get a response from the Russian peacekeepers, Spokesperson dor the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan said in a Facebook post.

She said the leadership of the peacekeeping forces is fully aware of the developments since early morning.

On December 12, the Azerbaijani side resumed offensive operations in the direction of two settlements of the Artsakh Republic.