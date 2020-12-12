PoliticsTop

Azerbaijan resumes attacks in the direction of two settlements in Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan December 12, 2020, 19:20
Less than a minute

On December 12, the Azerbaijani side resumed offensive operations in the direction of the Hin Taghlar and Khtsaberd settlements of the Artsakh Republic, the Artsakh Defense Army reports.

Defense Army units take adequate measures.

