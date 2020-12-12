Home | All news | Politics | Azerbaijan resumes attacks in the direction of two settlements in Artsakh PoliticsTop Azerbaijan resumes attacks in the direction of two settlements in Artsakh Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 12, 2020, 19:20 Less than a minute On December 12, the Azerbaijani side resumed offensive operations in the direction of the Hin Taghlar and Khtsaberd settlements of the Artsakh Republic, the Artsakh Defense Army reports. Defense Army units take adequate measures. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 12, 2020, 19:20 Less than a minute Show More