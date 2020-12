Artsakh identifies 36 servicemen killed in action

Artsakh’s Defense Army has published the list of 36 more servicemen killed in action.

Alexanyan Arman Vazgen, born in 2001

Shahbaryan Tigran Tonakan, born in 2001

Amirjanyan Harutyun Surik, born in 1983

Reserve Nikoghosyan Armen Yurik, born in 1988

Sedrakyan Pargev Karen, born in 2001

Karapetyan Argishti Masis, born in 1989

Reserve Janoyan Karen Margar, born in 1978

Suleymanyan Sasun Vladimir, born in 1981

Reserve Petrosyan Serzhik Edik, born in 1970

Sargsyan Gor Manuk, born in 1999

Khachatryan Gor Samvel, born in 1998

Elinyan Aram Vardan, born in 2001

Margaryan Andranik Artak, born in 2001

Gevorgyan Azat Araik, born in 2000

Mantashyan Levon Karen, born in 2001

Reserve Ghazaryan Arman Vardan, born in 1981

Reserve Galstyan Manvel Galina, born in 1964

Volunteer Kharatyan Albert Armen, born in 1995

Nahapetyan Arsen Hovhannes, born in 2001

Yeghoyan Razmik Hrach, born in 1987

Abrahamyan Narek Ashot, born in 1987

Reserve Davtyan Melkon Gagik, born in 1997

Reserve Grigoryan Shahen Nver, born in 1991

Reserve Karen Adibek Najaryan, born in 1974

Harutyunyan Ashot Henrik, born in 1977

Avetisyan Avag Paruyr, born in 2000

Reserve Vardanyan Grisha Tigran, born in 1997

Simonyan Goga Samvel, born in 2001

Chatinyan Levon Vahe, born in 2000

Melikyan Vazgen Sargis, born in 2002

Hovhannisyan David Hamlet, born in 2001

Mirzoyan Karen Arthur, born in 2000

Badalyan Narek Arman, born in 2001

Chilingaryan Hrant Meruzhan, born in 2001

Porkashyan Sos Ararat, born in 2001

Ghazaryan Samo Karen, born in 2000