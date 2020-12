Armenian side has repeatedly appealed to Russian peacekeepers to carry out their functions in Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd section

The Armenian side has repeatedly appealed to the Russian peacekeepers in writing and orally to carry out their functions in the Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd section, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan informs.

According to her, an agreement was reached at the highest level.

This morning the Azerbaijani forces resumed attacks in the direction of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd settlements in Artsakh.