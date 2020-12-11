New square and theatre in Antony, France, to be named after Patrick Devedjian

The City Council of Antony voted on Thursday to name a new square and new theatre in the city after Patrick Devedjian, Le Parisien reports.

Before becoming Member of Parliament, Minister and head of the Council of Hauts-de-Seine, Patrick Devedjian was the Mayor of the city from 1983 to 2002.

“He served as Mayor of the city for nineteen years. He left his deep mark on the city and it was important to pay tribute to his work,” said Jean-Yves Sénant (LR), mayor since 2003.

The municipality therefore decided that two places in the municipality would bear the name of Patrick Devedjian: the new market square and the new theater.

“The market square will become the real central square of the city. It overlooks Auguste-Mounié Street, also named after a former mayor which brings together two emblematic figures of Antony,” underlines Jean-Yves Sénant. The inauguration is scheduled for spring 2021.

As for the new theatre, it will open in September. “It will be called the Firmin-Gémier-Patrick-Devedjian Theater,” says the mayor of Antony. He thus wishes to pay homage to “the man of culture” that was the president of the departmental council, whose name was already given, last September, to the auditorium of the Seine Musicale, in Boulogne-Billancourt.

The chairman of the Hauts-de-Seine departmental council and former minister Patrick Devedjian died from the consequences of the coronavirus on March 29.