Man arrested for illegally crossing the Armenian Azerbaijani border

A man has been arrested for illegally crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the National Security Service said in a response to an inquiry by Armenpress.

The comments come in the wake of reports that an Azerbaijani was detained in the border village of Berdavan in Armenia’s Tavush province the night of December 10.

“The man illegally crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia. The person was found as a result of search operations. Criminal case has been opened. The person has a status of a suspect and is arrested,” the National Security Service said.

No further details were provided.