Armenian President, Parliament Speaker discuss ways out of the situation in the county

President Armen Sakissian visited the National Assembly today, whre he held a meeting with Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan.

President Sarkissian once again wished health to the NA Speaker, strongly condemning what had happened to him and noting that any form of violence is inadmissible. [Ararat Mirzoyan was beaten by protesters the night the trilateral statements on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh was signed].

The President expressed confidence that high responsibility and restraint should prevail in this difficult situation, especially for our country and people, and that calls and actions of intolerance and violence should be ruled out.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the current situation in the country, talked about possible ways to resolve it.