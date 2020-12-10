Our goals and aspirations unchanged, Artsakh President says on the Day of Referendum on Independence

Our goals and aspirations are the same, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said on the day of the Referendum on Independence and the Constitution.

“Through both the referendums held in 1991 and 2006, our people have once again confirmed their will and determination to live, create, develop and strengthen their homeland,” the President said.



He added that “today our goals and aspirations are the same, the decision is unchanged.”

“We have overcome many trials and hardships on the difficult path of state-building, we have had irreparable losses, but we have always remained steadfast and unbreakable, strong and determined,” the President said.

“We have faced the most difficult challenges, especially in recent months, facing irreversible and painful losses, but our path is unwavering, our will is becoming stronger and stronger,” he added.

“And today, keeping the unspeakable pain and sorrow in us, healing the bleeding wounds day by day, we will move forward, build the Homeland of our dreams, shape the future of our generations,” President Harutyunyan said.

