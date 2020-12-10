Instagram and Facebook Messenger down

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram have all stopped working for some users this morning.

The Facebook-owned social media apps went down at around 09.30 GMT, according to the website Downdetector, which monitors online outages.

Users are unable to send messages and are being flashed an error message which says the app is ‘waiting for network.’

More than half (52 per cent) of reported issues with Messenger are related to sending and receiving messages whereas the main Facebook site’s biggest reported problem is total blackout, accounting for 41 per cent of problems.

It is currently unknown what is causing the issue and how long it will last. Not all users are affected.