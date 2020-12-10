Elderly Armenian dies in Azerbaijani captivity

An elderly Armenian died in Azerbaijani captivity, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan informs.

The body was handed over to the Armenian side along with the three captives repatriated with mediation of the Russian peacekeepers.

The Ombudsman says the circumstances of the death are still unknown.

According to him, the three elderly people that returned to Armenia today were in their homes during the Azerbaijani invasion of Artsakh settlements.

They were handed over to the Armenian side on a priority basis due to serious health problems.

The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh coordinate their work to find out the circumstances related to the rights of the returned persons.

They also continue efforts towards collecting and analyzing data on prisoners of war and missing persons. The Ombudsmen raise the issues of concern at different international structures.