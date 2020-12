Artsakh identifies 33 more servicemen killed in action

Artsakh Defense Army has published the names of 33 more servicemen killed in action.

Sahakyan Razmik Henrik, born in 2000

Ghazaryan Sargis Movses, born in 2001

Poghosyan Arthur Davit, born in 2001

Ayvazyan Artashes Rustam, born in 2001

Martirosyan Eric Arthur, born in 2002

Mkrtchyan Artyom Hakob, born in 2002

Hovhannisyan Eric Lernik, born in 2002

Khachatryan Karen Armen, born in 2001

Tovmasyan Shant Sargis, born in 2000

Ghazaryan Rafael Ashot, born in 1993

Shahnazaryan Eduard Vardan, born in 1994

Davtyan Garik Gevorg, born in 1998

Nersisyan Zarzand Nersik, born in 1989

Hayrapetyan Hmayak Gagik, born in 1993

Reserve Yeganyan Hayk Hamlet, born in 1982

Reserve Apinyan Vakhtang Lavrenti, born in 1983

Reserve Yesayan Gurgen Serob, born in 1993

Reserve Grigoryan Mavrik Zaven, born in 1983

Reserve Hayrapetyan Edik Hovhannes, born in 1967

Reserve Kujoyan Mkhitar Razmik, born in 1997

Mnatsakanyan Davit Eduard, born in 1999

Khachatryan Ashot Vardges, born in 2001

Reserve Badalyan Karen Hambardzum, born in 1992

Asaturyan Narek Vladimir, born in 2001

Gorgyan Sargis Arayik, born in 2000

Chilingaryan Liparit Ivan, born in 2001

Ayvazyan Mkrtich David, born in 2001

Aghajanyan Valeri Sergey, born in 1976

Bakhshyan Hayk Eduard, born in 1985

Rafaelyan Vanik Vardan, born in 1993

Verdyan Vahe Ashot, born in 1994

Reserve Nazaryan Mayis Sasun, born in 1984

Reserve Dolukhanyan Armen Boris, born in 1983