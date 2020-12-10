PoliticsTop

Armen Sarkissian, Robert Kocharyan discuss the situation in Armenia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 10, 2020, 14:17
Less than a minute

President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with second President Robert Kocharyan.

The interlocutors discussed the situation in the country, Sarkissian’s Office said.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 10, 2020, 14:17
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button