Three captives have been returned to the Armenian side with the mediation of the Russian side, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan’s Office reports.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani sides have indicated their willingness to exchange prisoners of war and other detainees under the “all-for-all” principle.”

The Armenian Investigative Committee said today the two Syrian mercenaries captured by the Artsakh forces will not be exchanges under the swap deal.