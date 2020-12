The three captives handed over to Armenia were elderly civilians with serious health problems

The three captives transferred from Azerbaijan to Armenia on December 9 through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers are elderly civilians, who were handed over to the Armenian side due to serious health problems, the Armenian Unified Information Center reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan’s Office reported earlier today that three Armenians held in Azerbaijani captivity had been repatriated.