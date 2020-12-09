Russian military doctors deployed additional primary health care centers in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian military doctors have deployed additional primary health care centers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

“To provide primary health care, military doctors have deployed additional medical centers in the settlements of Stepanakert, Khojalu and at the observation post of the Russian peacekeeping forces in the Lachin corridor,” the military department said.

The additional medical centers are equipped with modern medical equipment and have the ability to conduct examination and primary diagnostics of patients on the spot.

According to the Ministry, during the day, Russian military doctors of the special purpose medical unit provided assistance to almost four dozen patients, including five children. More than 60 medical specialists work ns in Nagorno-Karabakh, including military surgeons, anesthesiologists-resuscitators, therapists and epidemiologists.