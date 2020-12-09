Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss “strengthening of ceasefire” in Nagorno-Karabakh

During a phone conversation on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu touched upon the Karabakh issue.

The parties emphasized the need to continue coordinating the efforts of the two countries “in the interests of strengthening the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of a joint monitoring center and further stabilizing the situation in the South Caucasus,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The parties discussed a number of other issues on the bilateral and international agenda.