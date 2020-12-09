PoliticsTop

Dutch Parliament adopts motion on urgent need for final settlement of the Karabakh conflict

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 9, 2020, 17:45
Less than a minute

The House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament adopted a motion on urgent and final settlement of the Nagorno Karabagh conflict.

The House expresses the urgent need for a final settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, ensuring lasting security for the affected population and initiating a process leading to peace and status for Nagorno-Karabakh that will offers permanent protection and security of its people.

The motion calls on the government to make efforts to this end in the OSCE Minsk Group.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 9, 2020, 17:45
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button