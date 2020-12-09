Dutch Parliament adopts motion on urgent need for final settlement of the Karabakh conflict

The House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament adopted a motion on urgent and final settlement of the Nagorno Karabagh conflict.
The House expresses the urgent need for a final settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, ensuring lasting security for the affected population and initiating a process leading to peace and status for Nagorno-Karabakh that will offers permanent protection and security of its people.
The motion calls on the government to make efforts to this end in the OSCE Minsk Group.