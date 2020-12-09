Aurora Community: New program to support modern-day heroes

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has launched its new program, the Aurora Community, designed after the careful evaluation of Aurora’s humanitarian network and its main causes. The Aurora Community program will bring together and support selfless individuals from across the globe doing vital work on the local level.

Before the program went live, a comprehensive questionnaire had been created for potential members of the Aurora Community to ensure that it would best meet their real needs. Aurora plans to actively support the program members by connecting them with each other in accordance with their area of intervention, encouraging them to exchange their knowledge, and promoting their activities on its own channels.

This new program will also activate the Initiative’s ties with international humanitarians and will become an important tool for Aurora to continue engaging relevant experts, speakers and stakeholders who actively contribute to the Initiative’s numerous projects, including the Aurora Dialogues and the humanitarian relief program for Artsakh and its broader international program to bring world humanitarian leaders to the region.

“Over the years, Aurora has created this incredible network of committed humanitarians making a tangible change on the ground. As someone whose cause has greatly benefitted from Aurora’s support, I couldn’t be more excited about the new Aurora Community program that will bring together and empower individuals with similar goals to help them maximize their impact,” said 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Dr. Tom Catena, Medical Director of the Mother Mercy Hospital in Sudan and Chair of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative was founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors and is transforming this experience into a global movement. Launched on the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, the main goal of the Aurora Community program is to serve as a catalyzer for future change and empower ground-level humanitarians through online groups, peer-to-peer learning, expert-led workshops, curated content, engagement at Aurora Dialogues or Aurora’s other programs, as well as promoting their humanitarian causes through Aurora’s media channels.

“Thanks to the Aurora Community Program, activists like myself will have the opportunity to interact, learn, share and exchange knowledge and information with a wide range of experts and like-minded modern-day-heroes at a global level. I’m looking forward for it to strengthen and expedite my work for women and youth empowerment on a more sustainable basis,” said Shad Begum, Executive Director of Association for Behaviour and Knowledge Transformation (ABKT) and member of the Aurora Community.

By addressing real, on-the-ground challenges, members of the Aurora Community provide a second chance to those who need it the most. As the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative marks its fifth anniversary, the Aurora Community program will give exceptional modern-day heroes an opportunity to use Aurora’s humanitarian network, established over the years, to advance their causes ranging from gender equality and human rights violations to quality education, child protection, and peace and justice.