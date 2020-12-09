Home | All news | Sport | Armenia make it to Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage SportTopVideo Armenia make it to Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 9, 2020, 22:24 Less than a minute Armenia make it to Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage after beating Bulgaria 3:1 in the second leg of the play-off round. Armenia will face Georgia, Russia and France in the group stage. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 9, 2020, 22:24 Less than a minute Show More