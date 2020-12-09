SportTopVideo

Armenia make it to Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage

Armenia make it to Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage after beating Bulgaria 3:1 in the second leg of the play-off round.

Armenia will face Georgia, Russia and France in the group stage.

