Some Armenian PoWs allowed to call families, lawyer says

Some of the Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijani captivity have been given the opportunity to call their families, lawyer Artak Zeynalyan told Armenpress.

Zeynalyan represents the families of the Armenian PoWs in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Last month the ECHR applied an interim measure against Azerbaijan demanding to provide information on prisoners of war and announce the terms of the exchange.

The Representative of Armenia before the ECHR reported on December 4 that Azerbaijan had provided the Court with detailed information on a number of prisoners of war and civilians.

The European Court set December 11 as a deadline for submitting photographs and medical records of prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the results of the court’s decision on imposing urgent measures against Azerbaijan, Zeynalyan said: “Certainly this also contributes for measures to be taken in the direction of exchanging the captives. These are preliminary complaints, urgent measures, which precede the main complaint.”

The lawyers presenting the families of Armenian PoWs will submit a separate appeal on the cases of the torture and violence against the captives.