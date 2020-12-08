Safe return of detainees a priority for the US – Ambassador

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with a group of lawyers and the Human Rights Defender of Armenia to discuss developments related to the exchange of detainees and the repatriation of remains following the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, the US Embassy in Armenia informs.

The Ambassador stated that the dignified treatment and safe return of detainees was among the highest priorities for the United States.

She condemned acts of violence against detainees and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable.

The Ambassador also highlighted the US commitment to engaging in pursuit of a lasting and sustainable political solution to the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minks Group Co-Chairs.